Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) major shareholder Forum Investors I, Llc purchased 555,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Forum Investors I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Forum Investors I, Llc bought 67,500 shares of Forum Merger Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00.

Shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) opened at 10.1158 on Tuesday. Forum Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Forum Investors I, Llc Acquires 555,000 Shares of Forum Merger Corp (FMCIU) Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/forum-investors-i-llc-acquires-555000-shares-of-forum-merger-corp-fmciu-stock-updated.html.

About Forum Merger Corp

Forum Merger Corporation is a blank check company. The Company focuses on acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, exchangeable share transaction or other similar business transaction, one or more businesses or assets that it has not yet identified.

