Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Longbow Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.71.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) opened at 63.32 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.21.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post $3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 99.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.9% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 300,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 101,215 shares during the period. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.4% in the third quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 231,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after buying an additional 30,934 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after buying an additional 116,417 shares during the period. Finally, Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.6% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,198,000 after buying an additional 119,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Cabinets segment includes custom, semi-custom and stock cabinetry for the kitchen, bath and other parts of the home under brand names, including Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Diamond, Kitchen Classics, Kitchen Craft, Schrock, Omega, Homecrest, Thomasville, StarMark and Ultracraft.

