Ford Motor Company (F) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,837 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Puplava Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TNB Financial bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 54.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.42 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company earned $36.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Ford Motor Company had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Ford Motor Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/ford-motor-company-f-shares-bought-by-prospera-financial-services-inc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr raised shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.09 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 171,379 shares of Ford Motor Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,992.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,173,255.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 450,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.