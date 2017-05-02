Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 3,470 Shares of Ford Motor Company (F)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ford Motor Company were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Ford Motor Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,146,370 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor Company by 65.7% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 138,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 54,714 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its stake in Ford Motor Company by 52.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 31,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 54.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) opened at 11.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company has a 52 week low of $11.07 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $36.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Ford Motor Company had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.09 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Ford Motor Company news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 171,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $1,999,992.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,173,255.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,714,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,935 shares of company stock worth $2,437,889. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

