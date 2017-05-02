Fmr LLC Has $1.945 Million Stake in Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.11% of Stag Industrial worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 16.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 686.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,996,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,448,000 after buying an additional 2,615,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) traded up 1.02% on Monday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,367 shares. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. Stag Industrial had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post ($0.06) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.1167 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -304.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

