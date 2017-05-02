Fmr LLC Has $1.982 Million Position in Ixia (XXIA)

FMR LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.15% of Ixia worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ixia by 542.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 188,884 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ixia by 76.6% in the third quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 179,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 77,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Ixia by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,416,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 364,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ixia by 110.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ixia during the fourth quarter worth about $3,235,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) remained flat at $19.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. Ixia has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $19.65.

Ixia (NASDAQ:XXIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Ixia had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $128.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ixia will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XXIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ixia from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Gabelli cut Ixia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered Ixia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.65 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Ixia in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ixia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In related news, VP Christopher Lee Williams sold 53,437 shares of Ixia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,046,296.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walker H. Colston II sold 3,859 shares of Ixia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $75,289.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,421 shares in the company, valued at $710,573.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,378 shares of company stock worth $1,884,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Ixia Company Profile

Ixia is a provider of physical and virtual network application performance and security resilience solutions. The Company’s product solutions consist of its hardware platforms, software applications and services, including warranty and maintenance offerings. The Company helps its customers to validate the performance and security resilience of their applications and networks.

