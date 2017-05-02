Fmr LLC Has $2,209,000 Stake in Repros Therapeutics Inc (RPRX)

FMR LLC maintained its position in Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,673,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Repros Therapeutics worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repros Therapeutics by 79.5% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 711,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares during the period. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repros Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RPRX) traded up 0.99% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.02. 86,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Repros Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The stock’s market cap is $27.21 million.

Repros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business earned $0.01 million during the quarter. Repros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 151.63% and a negative net margin of 39,128.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repros Therapeutics Inc will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/fmr-llc-has-2209000-position-in-repros-therapeutics-inc-rprx-updated.html.

Separately, S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on shares of Repros Therapeutics from $1.22 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, January 30th.

About Repros Therapeutics

Repros Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs to treat hormonal and reproductive system disorders. The Company’s product candidates include enclomiphene, which is a single isomer of clomiphene citrate, an orally active small molecule compound, and Proellex, which is an orally administered selective blocker of the progesterone receptor in women, for the treatment of uterine fibroids and endometriosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Repros Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repros Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.