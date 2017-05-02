Fmr LLC Boosts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)

FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.19% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 336,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,521,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after buying an additional 182,910 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) traded up 0.95% during trading on Monday, reaching $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,717 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business earned $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.43 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post $1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $101,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Shaeff sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $567,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,501.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,769 shares of company stock worth $1,561,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a provider of mechanical contracting services, which principally includes heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, piping and controls, as well as off-site construction, electrical, monitoring and fire protection. As of December 31, 2016, the Company installed, maintained, repaired and replaced products and systems throughout its 35 operating units in 84 cities and 91 locations throughout the United States.

