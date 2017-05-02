Renren Inc (RENN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

FMR LLC cut its position in Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Renren worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) traded down 0.54% on Monday, reaching $7.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,921 shares. Renren Inc has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. The company’s market capitalization is $500.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a real name social networking Internet platform in China. The Company enables users to connect and communicate with each other, share photos, and various features and services. The Company is developing Internet finance business to leverage its social networking services and user base in China, particularly focusing on the audience of college students and young people in China.

