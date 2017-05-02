1,459,824 Shares in Apple Inc. (AAPL) Acquired by Flinton Capital Management LLC

Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,459,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,077,000. Apple accounts for 7.4% of Flinton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 120,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,632,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Apple by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,323,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $375,719,000 after buying an additional 267,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Apple by 1.1% in the third quarter. Union Bankshares Corp now owns 49,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 146.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.02. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group AG upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Longbow Research set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Instinet raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

