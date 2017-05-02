FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.56 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 24.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies updated its FY17 guidance to $8.21-8.41 EPS.

Shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) traded up 4.99% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,761,072 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.24. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $133.64 and a 52 week high of $176.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $197.00 price objective on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.21.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/fleetcor-technologies-inc-flt-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Todd House sold 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total transaction of $2,114,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Patrick Adams sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total value of $243,352.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,874.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,285 shares of company stock worth $21,356,887 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.