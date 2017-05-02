First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in Five Below Inc (FIVE)

First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1st Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 27.7% in the third quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Five Below by 187.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 136,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,517,000 after buying an additional 89,290 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 13.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,022,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,505,000 after buying an additional 232,643 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Five Below by 4.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 754,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,400,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 560,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) opened at 49.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company earned $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.63 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.56 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

