First Republic Bank (FRC) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank AG

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRC. FBR & Co raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.08.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) opened at 93.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $63.97 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.14 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post $4.50 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,810,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,691,000 after buying an additional 301,004 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.7% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 61.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

