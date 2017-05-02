First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s previous close.

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays PLC upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$10.00 to C$14.20 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC set a C$20.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.09.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) opened at 13.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $8.94 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

About First Quantum Minerals Limited

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is engaged in the production of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities, including exploration and development. The Company’s segments include individual mine development projects or mine operations and the Corporate & other segment. The Corporate & other segment is responsible for the evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance and corporate administration.

