First National Financial Corp (FN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Scotiabank currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FN. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First National Financial Corp from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a C$27.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) opened at 23.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. First National Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

In other news, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Also, Director Scott C. Mckenzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.80, for a total transaction of C$80,400.00.

About First National Financial Corp

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family residential mortgages) and Commercial (which includes multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages).

