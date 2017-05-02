First National Bank of Omaha Purchases New Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $178,773,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 310.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,369,000 after buying an additional 394,638 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $100,881,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $64,501,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,409,000 after buying an additional 236,704 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) opened at 332.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $239.48 and a one year high of $338.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $289.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.20% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post $14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $313.74 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.40.

In related news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.42, for a total transaction of $325,577.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,141.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Wells sold 4,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.21, for a total value of $1,354,697.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,207,001.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,135 shares of company stock worth $9,657,493 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company (Sherwin-Williams) is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company’s segments are Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group, Latin America Coatings Group and Administrative. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells Sherwin-Williams branded architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

