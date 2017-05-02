First National Bank of Omaha Has $811,000 Stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of Genomic Health worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter worth $398,237,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after buying an additional 806,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 101.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 114.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 98,160 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) opened at 33.72 on Tuesday. Genomic Health, Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s market cap is $1.15 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.08 million. Genomic Health had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genomic Health, Inc. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GHDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company downgraded shares of Genomic Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genomic Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

In related news, insider Laura Leber sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $97,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly J. Popovits sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $155,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,567 shares of company stock worth $798,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test.

