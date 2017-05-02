First National Bank of Omaha Increases Position in National Instruments Corp (NATI)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in National Instruments Corp were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) opened at 34.46 on Tuesday. National Instruments Corp has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00.

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.30 million. National Instruments Corp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. National Instruments Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on National Instruments Corp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other National Instruments Corp news, Director James J. Truchard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $79,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,281,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,942,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Truchard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,233,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,680,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,514,075. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments Corp

National Instruments Corporation (NI) designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists. The Company offers a line of measurement, automation and control products. It offers products, technology and services, which include system design software, programming tools, application software, modular hardware products and related driver software, production test systems, NI education platform, software products for teaching and hardware products for teaching.

