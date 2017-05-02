Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.05% of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 7.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) opened at 49.91 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.75 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Pacific Crest reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Monday. Instinet lowered Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

About Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company designs, develops and markets low-power semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers in the mobile storage and mobile communications markets. It is engaged in developing negative-AND (NAND) flash controller integrated circuits (ICs) for solid-state storage devices and specialty radio frequency (RF) ICs for mobile devices.

