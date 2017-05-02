Stephens Reaffirms Hold Rating for First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) in a report issued on Monday, April 17th.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon National Corp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of First Horizon National Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of First Horizon National Corp from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.93.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) opened at 18.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.84.

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The firm earned $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.31 million. First Horizon National Corp had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. First Horizon National Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

In related news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 28,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $578,580.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 131,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 101,900.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 17.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 110,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 482.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Horizon National Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Corp Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

