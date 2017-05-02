First Financial Corp (THFF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have $51.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Subsidiaries include Terre Haute First National Bank, First State Bank, First Citizens State Bank of Newport, First Farmers State Bank, First Ridge Farm State Bank, First National Bank of Marshall, First Crawford State Bank, and the Morris Plan Company. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $45.00 target price on First Financial Corp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) opened at 49.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. First Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.85.

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. First Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $37.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corp will post $2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Corp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,718,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Corp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $11,625,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Corp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Corp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A.

