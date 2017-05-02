Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA decreased its stake in shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 997.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,514 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $462,727,000 after buying an additional 3,652,302 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $328,688,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,829,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,564,984,000 after buying an additional 2,523,083 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,723,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,456,572,000 after buying an additional 2,402,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,348,726 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,866,582,000 after buying an additional 1,783,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 152.46 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a 52 week low of $108.23 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average of $130.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Facebook Inc (FB) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-sells-144-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb-updated.html.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “positive” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.86.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $109,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,763,068.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.49, for a total transaction of $2,119,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,395,245.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,043,375 shares of company stock worth $842,690,701. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.