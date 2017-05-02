First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Cut to “Mkt Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) opened at 26.05 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post $1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Jerome J. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $31,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David J. Vetta sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $130,759.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock worth $824,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 685,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).

