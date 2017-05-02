State Street Corp Raises Position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Financial Institutions worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) traded down 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,418 shares. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business earned $34.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post $2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries: Five Star Bank (the Bank), a New York chartered bank; Scott Danahy Naylon, LLC (SDN), a full service insurance agency, and Courier Capital, LLC (Courier Capital), an investment advisory and wealth management company.

