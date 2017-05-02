Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their outperform rating on shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank currently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FSZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital Corp in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital Corp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fiera Capital Corp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.40.

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) opened at 14.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 52.89. Fiera Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

In other Fiera Capital Corp news, Director Todd Michael Morgan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.49, for a total value of C$472,150.00. Also, insider Alain St-Hilaire sold 29,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.53, for a total value of C$400,988.61.

Fiera Capital Corp Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

