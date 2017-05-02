Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $89.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) traded up 0.27% on Monday, hitting $84.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,358 shares. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.87.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post $4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

In other news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 219,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $17,525,740.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,546,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 305,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $25,038,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,920.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,398 shares of company stock valued at $51,730,186. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 105,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 103,750 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

