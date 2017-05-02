Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 195

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.84) to GBX 195 ($2.52) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

FXPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 167 ($2.16) to GBX 200 ($2.58) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 70 ($0.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrexpo Plc in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Ferrexpo Plc from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 130 ($1.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 109.38 ($1.41).

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) opened at 157.94 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 28.26 and a 52 week high of GBX 178.70. The firm’s market cap is GBX 924.90 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.68.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a €0.03 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Christopher Mawe sold 12,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.05), for a total value of £20,385.39 ($26,320.71).

Ferrexpo Plc Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company’s operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics.

