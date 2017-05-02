Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target increased by analysts at FBR & Co from $144.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm currently has a “mkt perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. FBR & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.98 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) opened at 155.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $157.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.53.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,909 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,036,488.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 1,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total transaction of $147,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,888.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $394,732,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,469,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $800,901,000 after buying an additional 3,834,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $357,283,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,947,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,913,727,000 after buying an additional 2,279,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

