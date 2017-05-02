Addus Homecare (ADUS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.32

News headlines about Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Addus Homecare earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) opened at 33.85 on Tuesday. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $386.67 million, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.79 million. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Addus Homecare’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $271,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,498.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earley bought 2,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $67,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,608.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation is a provider of personal care services, which are provided primarily in the home. The Company’s personal care services include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, skincare, assistance with feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping and transportation services and other activities of daily living.

