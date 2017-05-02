Favorable News Coverage Likely to Affect American Assets Trust (AAT) Stock Price

News headlines about American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Assets Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.36 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 80 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) opened at 43.21 on Tuesday. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $37.54 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.54.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $76.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 35,200 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $1,548,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 24,434 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,925.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,425,555. Corporate insiders own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates, acquires and develops retail, office, multifamily and mixed-use properties in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii markets.

