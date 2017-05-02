Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) have trended positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Turquoise Hill Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.41 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 61 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) opened at 2.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.74. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Turquoise Hill Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources will post ($0.01) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRQ. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through approximately 65% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi) and the remaining approximately 35% interest is held by Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes).

