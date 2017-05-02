Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases 1,100 Shares of Fastenal Company (FAST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Fastenal Company by 11.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal Company during the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 44.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fastenal Company had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Fastenal Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Fastenal Company from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Avondale Partners raised shares of Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal Company from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG increased their target price on shares of Fastenal Company from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

In other Fastenal Company news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $223,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $501,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $255,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

