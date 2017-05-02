F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.73 million. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. F.N.B. Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded up 1.54% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,681 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.93. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on FNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Laura E. Ellsworth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,216.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

