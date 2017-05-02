F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm earned $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) opened at 14.46 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,517,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,570,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,687,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,381,000 after buying an additional 605,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,140,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,612,000 after buying an additional 2,071,622 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,956,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,480,000 after buying an additional 2,082,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 139,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corp

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

