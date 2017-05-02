Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $276,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,298,000. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 44.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) opened at 234.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.22 and a 200-day moving average of $212.26. The company’s market capitalization is $17.42 billion. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.52 and a 52 week high of $241.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post $13.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Nomura started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,657.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $927,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,225,295.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,440 shares of company stock worth $13,049,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a flooring manufacturer that creates products for residential and commercial spaces around the world. The Company’ segments include Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA) and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). Its manufacturing and distribution processes provide carpet, rugs, ceramic tile, laminate, wood, stone, luxury vinyl tile and vinyl flooring.

