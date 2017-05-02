Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Shares Sold by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,705 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 32,496 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 11,012 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,085 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) opened at 32.30 on Tuesday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. The company’s market capitalization is $13.95 billion.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.54 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post ($0.23) EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBL shares. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “positive” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other Noble Energy news, Director Michael A. Cawley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,670.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,288.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

