Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Reduced by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 84,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 96.0% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 41,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 18.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings by 6.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 92,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) opened at 141.01 on Tuesday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $119.51 and a 52 week high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.62.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post $9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Position Reduced by Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/exxonmobil-investment-management-inc-tx-sells-1124-shares-of-laboratory-corp-of-america-holdings-lh-updated.html.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $140.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $756,257.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.47, for a total transaction of $327,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that is integrated in guiding patient care, providing clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company operates as a healthcare diagnostics company. The Company operates through two segments: LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development (CDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.