Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Rating Reiterated by HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc restated their neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) opened at 82.06 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $95.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.84. The firm has a market cap of $340.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post $3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.58%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AT Bancorp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.6% in the third quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 54,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 33,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 225,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,713,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

