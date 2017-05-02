Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Position Cut by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) opened at 82.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post $3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.58%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Simmons increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $85.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

