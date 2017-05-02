Express, Inc. (EXPR) Given Neutral Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Express in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.91.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) opened at 8.66 on Tuesday. Express has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $679.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.57.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business earned $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.07 million. Express had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Express will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Express by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Express by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,437,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after buying an additional 821,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Express by 19.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Express by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Express by 53.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 373,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 129,873 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc is a specialty apparel and accessories retailer offering both women’s and men’s merchandise. The Company targets women and men between 20 and 30 years old. It offers an assortment of fashionable apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of lifestyles, including work, casual, jeanswear and going-out occasions.

