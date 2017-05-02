Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) Position Decreased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,178 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. National Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) opened at 23.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $6.73 billion. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm earned $77.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 680.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post $0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cann began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $111,085.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,832.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,071 shares of company stock valued at $8,784,085. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

