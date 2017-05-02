Ventures Ix L. P. Abs Sells 1,150,000 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) major shareholder Ventures Ix L. P. Abs sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $21,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) opened at 23.55 on Tuesday. Everbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32. The company’s market cap is $641.38 million.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm earned $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Everbridge’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 428,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 198,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 353,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 78,913 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 282,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $3,732,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Everbridge from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc is a global enterprise software company that provides applications, which automate the delivery of information to help keep people safe and businesses running. During critical business events or man-made or natural disasters, over 3,000 global customers rely on the Everbridge platform to construct and deliver contextual notifications to millions of people at one time.

