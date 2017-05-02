E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $553 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.43 million. E*TRADE Financial Corp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) traded up 0.81% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. 2,578,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.76. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $38.61.

In other E*TRADE Financial Corp news, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 16,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $572,046.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rodger A. Lawson sold 7,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $262,489.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,877.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Instinet raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

E*TRADE Financial Corp Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

