Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Estimates have remained unchanged ahead of Estee Lauder’s third quarter fiscal 2017 results. However, the stock has underperformed the broader sector in the past one year. Lackluster retail growth in Hong Kong and China, lower tourist rates in New York and Florida, declining footfall at the company’s mid-tier department stores and high promotional environment in the cosmetic sector have been hurting the stock lately. Though the company continues with its product innovation in order to enrich its portfolio of globally recognized flagship brands, the M.A.C. brand, which constitutes a significant portion of total sales, has been underperforming in the past few quarters due to increased competitive pressure and ongoing challenges faced in North America. Unfavorable currency and increasing promotional environment in emerging markets continues to remain headwinds.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Vetr upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $94.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.61.

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) opened at 87.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $95.86.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm earned $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 9.50%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post $3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $1,667,826.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 18,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,574,839.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,947,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,702 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,430. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 74,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,092,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,071,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,251,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,661,000 after buying an additional 306,657 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company offers products, including skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care and other. The Company operates in beauty products segment. The Company’s products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names, including Estee Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Prescriptives, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Kiton, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Tory Burch, RODIN olio lusso, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA and Too Faced.

