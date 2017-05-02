Equity Residential’s (EQR) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their hold rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

“Normalized FFO/sh. – A penny higher than Cantor. Normalized FFO/sh. was $0.74 vs. Cantor/consensus at $0.73/$0.74. The variance to our estimates included lower G&A and other expenses, offset by higher interest expense. Leasing and advertising expenses remain elevated; New York SS revenue growth rate in line with 4Q. There was seq. deceleration in SS revenue growth of 30bps to 2.6% following a 50bps seq. decline in 4Q. This was driven by rent growth of 2.6%, which was 40bps lower vs. 4Q. Occupancy was unchanged and turn declined 50bps. Expenses remained elevated at 3.9%, driven by a 12.0% increase in leasing and advertising. Recall that in 2016, leasing and advertising increased due to higher promotional expense, including gift cards and payment of broker fees. SSNOI increased 2.1%, implying a 20bps seq. increase as expense growth rate was seq. lower.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) opened at 64.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.32. Equity Residential has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.29.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.69 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 176.91% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post $1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.5038 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Manelis sold 1,500 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $92,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Santee sold 5,633 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $340,571.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 5.9% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.9% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties. Its segments include Boston, New York, Washington DC, Southern California, San Francisco, Seattle and Other Markets. Southern California includes Los Angeles, San Diego and Orange County.

