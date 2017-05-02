Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $232.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) opened at 81.29 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 88.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 175,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,776,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 115,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

