Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Releases FY17 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $73.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) opened at 81.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.33. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $232.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.28 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post $2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.08%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

