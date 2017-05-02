Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Praxair, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (PX)

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Praxair in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.44. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Praxair’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company earned $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Praxair from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp raised Praxair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Praxair from an “accumulate” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.91.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) opened at 124.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.98. Praxair has a 12 month low of $106.31 and a 12 month high of $125.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Praxair by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 93,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Praxair by 48.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,401,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,895,000 after buying an additional 2,091,079 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Praxair by 59.7% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 53,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Praxair by 80.5% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc is an industrial gas company. The Company’s operations are organized into five segments, four of which have been determined on a geographic basis of segmentation: North America, Europe, South America and Asia. In addition, it operates its surface technologies business through its subsidiary, Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc, which represents the fifth segment.

