Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “The global data center operator, Equinix's shares has outperformed the broader market over the last one year. Equinix remains positive on the growing demand for data centers. To meet the growing demand for cloud services, the global interconnection and data center company is expanding its IBX data centers globally and gaining popularity among tech companies looking for data management. Notably, the company strives to enhance customer experience through the Equinix Customer One program. Moreover, Equinix’s recurring revenue model and current expansion plans are encouraging. However, we are concerned about the company’s growing debt burden, which will adversely affect the operating results as interest expense would go up. Additionally, intensifying competition and industry consolidation remain other near-term headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EQIX. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen and Company raised their target price on Equinix from $417.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Equinix from $418.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.61.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) opened at 420.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $396.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 151.36 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix has a 52 week low of $314.55 and a 52 week high of $420.70.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.94. Equinix had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $949.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 648.15%.

WARNING: “Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/equinix-inc-eqix-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Smith sold 7,839 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.00, for a total value of $2,947,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Meyers sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,744 shares of company stock worth $18,163,029. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $703,626,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Equinix by 398.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,716,000 after buying an additional 354,909 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 29.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,501,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,084,000 after buying an additional 340,408 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Equinix by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,571,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,078,000 after buying an additional 295,866 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equinix (EQIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.