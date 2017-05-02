Entergy Co. (ETR) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETR. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.42.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) opened at 75.80 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.60 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average is $72.95. Entergy has a 12-month low of $66.71 and a 12-month high of $82.08.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 15.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post $4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,497.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,693.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sallie T. Rainer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $36,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $143,454,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 7,247.0% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 734,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,698,000 after buying an additional 724,373 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,120,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at about $42,940,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

